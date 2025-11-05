Alice Rohrwacher Honored with European Achievement Award in World Cinema

Alice Rohrwacher, the venerable Italian director, is set to be honored with the European Achievement in World Cinema Award at the 38th European Film Awards on January 17, 2026, in Berlin. This accolade recognizes her valuable contributions to the film industry alongside a fruitful partnership with Carlo Cresto-Dina's production company, Tempesta.

The European Film Academy extolled Rohrwacher for her "unusual and inspiring body of work," praising her insightful portrayal of adolescence and her heartfelt depiction of rural life. A native of Tuscany, Rohrwacher launched her career in documentary filmmaking before making a feature debut with the acclaimed "Corpo Celeste" (2011), showcased at Cannes.

Rohrwacher's filmography, including critically acclaimed films such as "The Wonders" (2014) and "Happy as Lazzaro" (2018), has garnered significant awards and nominations at Cannes and the European Film Awards. Her recent works, "Futura" (2021) and "La Chimera" (2023), have maintained her status as a leading voice in contemporary cinema.

