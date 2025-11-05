Left Menu

Alice Rohrwacher Honored with European Achievement Award in World Cinema

Renowned Italian director Alice Rohrwacher will receive the prestigious European Achievement in World Cinema Award at the 38th European Film Awards in Berlin on January 17, 2026. The award celebrates her distinctive voice in contemporary cinema and her collaboration with producer Carlo Cresto-Dina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:49 IST
Alice Rohrwacher Honored with European Achievement Award in World Cinema
Alice Rohrwacher (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Alice Rohrwacher, the venerable Italian director, is set to be honored with the European Achievement in World Cinema Award at the 38th European Film Awards on January 17, 2026, in Berlin. This accolade recognizes her valuable contributions to the film industry alongside a fruitful partnership with Carlo Cresto-Dina's production company, Tempesta.

The European Film Academy extolled Rohrwacher for her "unusual and inspiring body of work," praising her insightful portrayal of adolescence and her heartfelt depiction of rural life. A native of Tuscany, Rohrwacher launched her career in documentary filmmaking before making a feature debut with the acclaimed "Corpo Celeste" (2011), showcased at Cannes.

Rohrwacher's filmography, including critically acclaimed films such as "The Wonders" (2014) and "Happy as Lazzaro" (2018), has garnered significant awards and nominations at Cannes and the European Film Awards. Her recent works, "Futura" (2021) and "La Chimera" (2023), have maintained her status as a leading voice in contemporary cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district that killed 11 people: Police.

FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's ...

 India
2
Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

 India
3
Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

 Global
4
Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025