Left Menu

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Trekker Succumbs to High-Altitude Sickness

An Indian trekker named Pintu Mukherji died of high-altitude sickness near Nepal's Thorang Pass while trekking the Annapurna Circuit. He complained of chest pain before collapsing. Despite efforts to transport him to a health post, he succumbed to his condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:04 IST
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Trekker Succumbs to High-Altitude Sickness
Trekker
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An unfortunate incident occurred Tuesday morning as Pintu Mukherji, a 54-year-old Indian national, succumbed to high-altitude sickness while trekking in Nepal's renowned Annapurna Circuit.

Mukherji, alongside four team members, experienced severe chest pain during the arduous five-hour journey toward the towering Thorang Pass. Tragically, he collapsed amidst the majestic mountainous terrain.

According to authorities from the District Police Office in Manang, the team returned to their accommodations following the harrowing event. Despite immediate attempts to transport Mukherji to the nearest health post on a stretcher, he passed away en route.

TRENDING

1
FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district that killed 11 people: Police.

FIR filed against unidentified persons for train accident in Chhattisgarh's ...

 India
2
Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

Mafatlal Industries Reports Record Profit Growth in H1FY26

 India
3
Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

Unionized Baristas Brew Up a Strike

 Global
4
Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025