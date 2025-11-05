Tragedy in the Himalayas: Trekker Succumbs to High-Altitude Sickness

An unfortunate incident occurred Tuesday morning as Pintu Mukherji, a 54-year-old Indian national, succumbed to high-altitude sickness while trekking in Nepal's renowned Annapurna Circuit.

Mukherji, alongside four team members, experienced severe chest pain during the arduous five-hour journey toward the towering Thorang Pass. Tragically, he collapsed amidst the majestic mountainous terrain.

According to authorities from the District Police Office in Manang, the team returned to their accommodations following the harrowing event. Despite immediate attempts to transport Mukherji to the nearest health post on a stretcher, he passed away en route.