Vibrant End to Pushkar Fair with Grand Celebrations

The Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan ended with a colorful celebration, attracting thousands of devotees to the Pushkar lake for Kartik Purnima. The event featured a camel polo match, a horse show, and various dance performances. The fair concluded with a 'maha aarti' at Savitri Ghat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees flocked to Pushkar lake in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday to mark Kartik Purnima. The event coincided with the finale of the renowned Pushkar Fair, which kicked off on October 30.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat offered prayers at Savitri Ghat, underscoring the day's spiritual significance. The Tourism Department orchestrated an array of events, including a camel polo match, a horse show, and a vibrant dance performance showcasing over 150 students. Also highlighted were the traditional 'Kacchi Ghodi' dance with a fire show and a dynamic tug-of-war competition.

The fair wrapped up with a grand 'maha aarti' in the evening, with authorities ensuring tight security throughout the event, according to an official source.

