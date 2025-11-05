Cher: A Bumper Car Journey Through an Iconic Career

During an interview with CBS Mornings, music legend Cher likened her long-standing career to a 'bumper car', emphasizing how she navigates obstacles by staying true to herself and her fans. The acclaimed artist discussed her memoir, upcoming projects, and relationship with music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

The 79-year-old singer shared insights into her life and career, dismissing the idea of reinventing herself. "I've never reinvented myself," Cher confidently stated, emphasizing her unwavering authenticity regardless of popularity. Her career trajectory remains a testament to her ability to pivot without altering her core identity.

Addressing her expansive career since debuting in 1965 with Sonny & Cher, the Grammy-winner has effectively spanned various musical genres. Cher underscored the significance of honesty, rejecting opportunities that compromise her connection with fans.

She also announced her book, 'Cher: The Memoir,' alongside other forthcoming projects like another memoir and her business venture, "Cherlato." A guiding quote for her career reflects her perspective: "I'm not Cher. I'm just a woman who works."

Discussing her personal life, Cher revealed her relationship with 39-year-old music producer Alexander "A.E." Edwards, highlighting their joy and his talent. Cher expressed admiration for Edwards, applauding his talent and their loving relationship, which has grown over three years, defying age differences.

