Faith Leaders Rally Behind Uttarakhand for 2027 Kumbh Mela Success

Top Indian religious leaders have declared their full support for the Uttarakhand government's efforts to ensure the success of the 2027 Haridwar Kumbh Mela. At a meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, they praised his role as the 'Dharma Protector' of Devbhoomi, highlighting his contributions to cultural and spiritual progress.

The seers emphasized the Kumbh Mela's significance as more than just a religious event, but as a global spiritual gathering rich in Indian tradition. They committed their cooperation to make the upcoming Kumbh a world-class, historic spectacle.

This assurance follows their celebration of Uttarakhand's silver jubilee, with prominent figures like Jagadguru Shankaracharya Rajrajeshwar Maharaj and poet Dr. Kumar Vishwas extending greetings to the state. The meeting underscored a collective endeavor to elevate both the spiritual and cultural stature of Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)