Meghan Markle Makes Film Comeback with Star-Studded Comedy

Meghan Markle is making a comeback to the silver screen with a role in the upcoming comedy film 'Close Personal Friends', marking her return to acting after years away. The movie, which also stars Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and others, is currently being filmed in Los Angeles.

While Markle's role is a cameo and details about her character are confidential, sources confirm her presence on set, describing her as relaxed and approachable. 'Close Personal Friends' narrates the story of an ordinary couple who cross paths with, and befriend, a celebrity couple during a trip to Santa Barbara, leading to intriguing consequences.

Directed by Jason Orley, with a screenplay by Isaac Aptaker, the film also features Melissa Villaseñor, Natasha Demetriou, and others. This project signifies a significant step for Markle, who left her acting career and the series 'Suits' upon engagement to Prince Harry. It's a gentle return to the craft she is passionate about.