Bangalore Watch Company™ Debuts Meteorite Masterclass at Dubai Watch Week 2025

Bangalore Watch Company™ (BWC) is set to participate in Dubai Watch Week 2025, one of the world's leading watch events, hosted by the Ahmed Seddiqi Group. The event gathers premier luxury watch brands at Dubai's Burj Park, offering a platform for industry recognition.

At this prestigious event, BWC will introduce a Masterclass on Meteorites, a first for any watch brand. The session will unveil the process of transforming meteorites into elements of Haute Horlogerie, providing participants a hands-on experience. The company's Meteorite Archive will also be on display, showcasing rare space rocks.

Founded in 2018, BWC brings unique stories to life through their watches, using materials like Muonionalusta meteorite fragments and aerospace metals. The company continues to push innovation with proprietary materials like Cerasteel™. Co-founders Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj aim to share their brand's narrative with global audiences, signaling a special moment for Indian watchmaking.

