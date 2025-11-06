Soha Ali Khan Shares Family Dinner Stories and Insights into Her Siblings' Lives

Actor Soha Ali Khan has opened up about her family dinners, offering rare anecdotes of her legendary parents, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. In an interview with ANI, Soha humorously recounted how her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, keep the dinner conversations lively and amusing.

Soha remarked, 'When dining with fellow actors, the talk often turns personal. Nevertheless, Kareena and Kunal's wit is unmatched, lightening the atmosphere with their humor.' She noted a familial trait of humor shared with her brother Saif Ali Khan, possibly inherited from their father, enriched by their educational experiences abroad.

During the discussion, Soha reflected on her studies overseas and shared unseen details about her brother Saif and sister Saba Pataudi. Saif's transition from studying in Winchester to his acting career contrasts with Saba's artistic path, choosing jewelry design and photography instead of film, highlighting the siblings' diverse aspirations and talents.

Soha, the daughter of the late cricket icon and celebrated actress, wed Kunal on January 25, 2015. They have a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, born September 29, 2017. Soha is acclaimed for her film roles in 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', and others, alongside her work in web series such as 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'.

(With inputs from agencies.)