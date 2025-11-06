Bangladeshi Artists Reignite Cultural Ties with Pakistan After 18 Years
Bangladeshi artists returned to Pakistan after 18 years to participate in the World Culture Festival at the Karachi Arts Council, marking renewed cultural exchanges. Artists like Shireen Jawad performed, showcasing Bangladesh's heritage. Improved diplomatic relations enabled this, following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in 2024.
Bangladeshi artists have made a historic return to Pakistan after an 18-year absence, participating in the World Culture Festival held at Karachi Arts Council. Their presence signifies a renewed chapter in cultural exchanges between the two nations.
Among the performers is singer Shireen Jawad, whose soulful performance was warmly received by the audience on Wednesday night. The Bangladesh delegation, led by Neharika Mumtaz, features artists in music, dance, and visual arts, highlighting the rich cultural diversity of the nation.
This renewed cultural exchange follows significant political changes, including the downfall of Sheikh Hasina's government, which strained ties with Pakistan for over a decade. With diplomatic relations improving, artists and cultural figures are once again able to bridge the gap through art and performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)