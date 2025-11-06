Left Menu

Golden Chariot's Cultural Discovery Tour Boosts Goa's Tourism

Goa Tourism welcomed the luxury train, Golden Chariot, at Madgao Railway Station. Twenty-six foreign tourists participated in curated activities exploring the state's cultural heritage. Visits like this highlight the state's rich cultural offerings and align with Goa's vision of sustainable, immersive tourism experiences.

Updated: 06-11-2025 15:38 IST
The renowned luxury train, IRCTC's Golden Chariot, arrived at Madgao Railway Station, welcomed by Goa Tourism on Thursday, marking another step in promoting the coastal state's cultural richness and premium offerings.

According to a senior official, 26 foreign tourists were among those aboard, engaging in expertly curated activities designed to showcase Goa's rich spiritual and architectural heritage via visits to North Goa's iconic churches.

Goa's Tourism Minister, Rohan A Khaunte, emphasized the importance of such visits in appreciating Goa's culture, stating they are pivotal in developing a tourism ecosystem that enriches local communities and delivers deep, meaningful travel experiences beyond the beaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

