The Leela's Bold Expansion into Jaisalmer with New Luxury Desert Resort

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has announced a significant expansion with the signing of a management agreement for a new luxury property, The Leela Jaisalmer. This marks The Leela's entry into the Golden City of Rajasthan, renowned for its cultural allure and desert landscapes.

Situated within 30 acres of the Thar Desert and strategically located near UNESCO's Jaisalmer Fort, The Leela Jaisalmer promises an oasis of luxury. Expected to open in 2026, the resort will feature elegant rooms, tented villas, diverse dining options, and extensive leisure facilities, offering a premium experience for global travellers.

The Leela aims to synergize its Jaisalmer offering with its Udaipur and Jaipur properties, strengthening its Rajasthan presence. Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO of The Leela, expressed optimism about catering to the rising demand for luxury travel in India, aligning with The Leela's vision of elevating hospitality through unique, culturally rich experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)