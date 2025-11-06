Delhi High Court Challenges Patanjali's 'Dhoka' Chyawanprash Ad

The Delhi High Court has raised eyebrows over Patanjali Ayurved's advertising strategy, questioning the company's choice of words in labeling other chyawanprash products as 'dhoka,' which translates to 'fraud' and 'deception.'

Justice Tejas Karia emphasized that while Patanjali can promote its chyawanprash as the best, it should refrain from degrading rival products. Dabur India, a significant player in the chyawanprash market, brought the issue to court, seeking an interim injunction against what it called 'disparaging' adverts by Patanjali.

Patanjali's legal representative argued that the term 'dhoka' was intended to mean 'ordinary,' suggesting that their competitors' products are ineffective, rather than fraudulent. The court's decision on the matter remains pending, as concerns about market impact and consumer perception evolve.

