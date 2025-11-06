Left Menu

Journey's 'Final Frontier': Farewell Tour Set to End an Era

Iconic rock band Journey is preparing for their farewell tour 'Final Frontier Tour 2026', set to begin in February and conclude in July 2026. While dates for a second leg are yet to be announced, the tour marks the end of an era for the band, with possible extension into 2027.

Journey band (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for rock music enthusiasts, legendary band Journey has announced their farewell tour, deemed the 'Final Frontier Tour 2026'. This highly anticipated tour will launch on February 28 in Hershey and span multiple cities across North America, concluding on July 2 in Laredo, Texas.

Promoted by AEG, the tour signals what appears to be the final act for the band known for their timeless hits. Though an exact end date remains undisclosed, guitarist Neal Schon mentioned that their performance lineup might extend into 2027, adding excitement and speculation among fans.

Confusion previously clouded the band's trajectory after Schon's social media statements hinted at Jonathan Cain's departure. However, clarifications followed, indicating Cain would stay until the tour ends in 2027, thus bringing clarity to the band's future plans.

