Remembering the Iconic Sulakshana Pandit: A Legacy of Music and Film

Veteran playback singer and actor Sulakshana Pandit passed away from cardiac arrest at age 71. Known for films like 'Uljhan' and 'Chehre Pe Chehra,' she had an extensive acting career and was also a celebrated playback singer, leaving behind a legacy of memorable songs and films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 00:00 IST
Sulakshana Pandit, a celebrated playback singer and actor renowned for films such as 'Uljhan' and 'Chehre Pe Chehra', has died at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. Her brother, Lalit Pandit, verified the news, stating that Sulakshana was being transported to Nanavati hospital when she passed away.

According to Lalit Pandit, Sulakshana experienced breathlessness and appeared mildly ill prior to her death. The actress made her film debut in 'Uljhan' in 1975, starring alongside Sanjeev Kumar, and worked with renowned actors of her time including Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna. Notable films in her career repertoire include 'Sankoch,' 'Hera Pheri,' 'Khandaan,' and 'Dharam Khanta.'

In addition to her acting prowess, Sulakshana Pandit carved an impressive career as a playback singer, delivering numerous hits like 'Tu hi saagar tu hi kinara,' 'Pardesiya tere desh mein,' and 'Bekrar dil tut gaya.' Her contribution to both music and film remains significant and enduring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

