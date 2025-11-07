Pauline Collins: Celebrated Life of a Versatile Actress Remembered

Pauline Collins, the esteemed British actress celebrated for her iconic portrayal of Shirley Valentine, has passed away at the age of 85.

Collins, who had been battling Parkinson's disease, died peacefully at her care home in north London, according to a statement released by her family on Thursday. Her career, which spanned television, film, and theatre, was marked by a wide array of roles infused with a unique authenticity, earning her the admiration of a nation. In 2001, she was honored with an OBE for services to drama.

Adept at capturing complex characters, Collins became a household name with her performance in the ITV drama "Upstairs Downstairs." Her role in "Shirley Valentine," both on stage and screen, garnered her international acclaim and an Academy Award nomination. Her role in the 1997 film ''Paradise Road'' demonstrated her range, while her final appearance in 2017's ''The Time Of Their Lives'' alongside Dame Joan Collins capped a remarkable career.

