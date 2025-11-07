Left Menu

Beauty in Motion: Roberto Bolle to Shine at 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Renowned ballet star Roberto Bolle will headline the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Verona, celebrating the city's heritage and spotlighting climate change concerns. Verona, a UNESCO world heritage site, will be a central venue for the event, with its ancient Roman amphitheater hosting the 'Beauty in Motion' spectacle.

Renowned ballet star Roberto Bolle is set to headline the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremony in Verona. The event titled 'Beauty in Motion' will take place in the historic Roman amphitheater, highlighting both athletic achievements and climate change issues, according to organizers.

The ceremony, crafted by artistic director Alfredo Accatino, aims to honor Verona's rich cultural heritage as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Accatino expressed concern over climate change potentially impacting future Winter Olympics, urging global awareness during the event.

The Arena di Verona, known for its summer opera festival, will serve as a symbolic link between mountain Olympic venues and the fertile Po River Valley. Mayor Damiano Tommasi noted that Verona's central location makes it an ideal hub for Olympic visitors, with organizers finalizing ticket details for the anticipated ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

