Blending Tradition with Modernity: Mother Sparsh's Innovative Approach

Mother Sparsh is revolutionizing traditional Indian 'nuskhe' or home remedies for babies by combining age-old wisdom with modern convenience. Their products, such as colic-calming roll-ons and water-based baby wipes, provide parents with natural, effective solutions that adhere to traditional care while meeting the needs of contemporary living.

Updated: 07-11-2025 10:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, a wave of traditional Indian wisdom is gaining modern traction with the company Mother Sparsh. Known for its innovative approach, the brand is taking age-old 'nuskhe', or home remedies, and adapting them into convenient forms for today's busy parents.

Among the lineup, Mother Sparsh features products like the Tummy Roll-On, infused with 'hing' and 'saunf', which offer relief from colic in a no-mess application. Their Pure Water Unscented Baby Wipes replicate the gentleness of traditional cleaning methods, and the After Bite Turmeric Balm provides age-old turmeric relief in a handy balm form.

Additionally, the company's Talc-Free Natural Dusting Powder and Natural Baby Massage Oil are rooted in age-old practices, ensuring that babies receive the cherished benefits of motherly 'maalish'. Mother Sparsh is transforming these ancient secrets into modern essentials, bridging the gap between tradition and the demands of modern parenting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

