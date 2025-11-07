Rediscovering Roman Roads: Mapping Ancient Infrastructure Revealed

The expansive infrastructure of the Roman empire is coming to light once again, thanks to groundbreaking new research. The Itiner-e dataset, a project led by Tom Brughmans at Aarhus University in Denmark, has revealed nearly 300,000 kilometers of ancient Roman roads, expanding on previous research by 59%.

Utilizing a wealth of archaeological and historical data, topographic maps, and satellite imagery, the project provides a clearer picture of the Roman empire's vast connectivity network. Despite the significant expansion, the dataset still leaves room for future exploration, especially with local and less well-known routes.

The implications are profound, as this mapping not only offers insights into the past but also opens up new research questions. The study of Roman transportation systems can lead to a greater understanding of how ancient societies functioned and the logistics behind the Roman empire's communication and transportation networks.

