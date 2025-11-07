Left Menu

Rediscovering Roman Roads: Mapping Ancient Infrastructure Revealed

Researchers have unveiled a comprehensive map of Roman roads, expanding knowledge by nearly 59%. The dataset, Itiner-e, maps almost 300,000 kilometers of roads, showcasing infrastructure essential to the Roman empire's connectivity. The research aims to understand the transport network's role and address unanswered questions about ancient transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:00 IST
Rediscovering Roman Roads: Mapping Ancient Infrastructure Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The expansive infrastructure of the Roman empire is coming to light once again, thanks to groundbreaking new research. The Itiner-e dataset, a project led by Tom Brughmans at Aarhus University in Denmark, has revealed nearly 300,000 kilometers of ancient Roman roads, expanding on previous research by 59%.

Utilizing a wealth of archaeological and historical data, topographic maps, and satellite imagery, the project provides a clearer picture of the Roman empire's vast connectivity network. Despite the significant expansion, the dataset still leaves room for future exploration, especially with local and less well-known routes.

The implications are profound, as this mapping not only offers insights into the past but also opens up new research questions. The study of Roman transportation systems can lead to a greater understanding of how ancient societies functioned and the logistics behind the Roman empire's communication and transportation networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

 India
2
ED Cracks Down on Major Trafficking Racket in West Bengal

ED Cracks Down on Major Trafficking Racket in West Bengal

 India
3
Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

Rising Global Temperatures Fuel Intensifying Typhoon Kalmaegi

 Global
4
South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

South Korea Seeks U.S. Uranium for Nuclear Submarine

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025