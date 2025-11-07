Left Menu

Kamal Haasan: Celebrating a Cinematic Legend

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent birthday wishes to Kamal Haasan, honoring his impact on cinema and his advocacy for secular and democratic values. Recognized for his multi-faceted talent, Haasan continues to inspire with his diverse artistic contributions, particularly in South Indian film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:27 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended heartfelt birthday wishes to acclaimed South Indian film star Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday.

Vijayan shared his message on social media, describing Haasan as a legend of Indian cinema whose contributions span every facet of filmmaking. He praised Haasan's artistic genius and his enduring connection with Kerala and its people.

Vijayan highlighted Haasan's commitment to secular ideals and democratic values, commending him for inspiring others through his progressive vision. As Haasan continues his creative journey, Vijayan expressed hope for his ongoing brilliance and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

