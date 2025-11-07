Kamal Haasan: Celebrating a Cinematic Legend

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended heartfelt birthday wishes to acclaimed South Indian film star Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 71st birthday on Friday.

Vijayan shared his message on social media, describing Haasan as a legend of Indian cinema whose contributions span every facet of filmmaking. He praised Haasan's artistic genius and his enduring connection with Kerala and its people.

Vijayan highlighted Haasan's commitment to secular ideals and democratic values, commending him for inspiring others through his progressive vision. As Haasan continues his creative journey, Vijayan expressed hope for his ongoing brilliance and creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)