Vande Mataram: A Beacon of Unity and National Pride

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extolled 'Vande Mataram,' the national song, as a pivotal force in the Indian freedom movement during a celebration marking its 150th anniversary at the BJP office.

Speaking to attendees, Shah emphasized the song's role in maintaining national unity post-independence and fulfilling the dreams of freedom fighters over the last decade. The song, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, first appeared in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan.'

A social media campaign, Vande Mataram 150, aims to engage citizens in writing the song in their native languages to foster unity. Shah, who paid homage to Chattopadhyay, also promoted 'Swadeshi' practices, urging a shift towards Indian-made products and tourism.

