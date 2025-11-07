Star-Powered Baby Joy: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Son

Bollywood icons Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on Instagram. The couple, who got married in a private Rajasthan ceremony in December 2021, shared their son's birth date as November 7, 2025.

The announcement was a heartfelt celebration, with the couple expressing immense gratitude for their 'bundle of joy.' Earlier, in September, they had joyfully revealed Katrina's pregnancy with a candid polaroid showing the couple admiring her baby bump.

Kaushal, currently in the spotlight for his role in 'Chhaava,' is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, while Katrina was last seen in the thriller 'Merry Christmas.' The announcement has thrilled fans, eager to follow the couple's new journey as parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)