Left Menu

Star-Powered Baby Joy: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Son

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal joyfully announced on Instagram the birth of their son, born on November 7, 2025. Married since December 2021, the couple shared their journey from pregnancy announcement to welcoming their 'bundle of joy' with gratitude and excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:55 IST
Star-Powered Baby Joy: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icons Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on Instagram. The couple, who got married in a private Rajasthan ceremony in December 2021, shared their son's birth date as November 7, 2025.

The announcement was a heartfelt celebration, with the couple expressing immense gratitude for their 'bundle of joy.' Earlier, in September, they had joyfully revealed Katrina's pregnancy with a candid polaroid showing the couple admiring her baby bump.

Kaushal, currently in the spotlight for his role in 'Chhaava,' is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film, while Katrina was last seen in the thriller 'Merry Christmas.' The announcement has thrilled fans, eager to follow the couple's new journey as parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power to the People: Workers Rally Against WAPDA Privatization

Power to the People: Workers Rally Against WAPDA Privatization

 Pakistan
2
Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

 Global
3
Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

 India
4
Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025