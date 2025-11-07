Left Menu

Golden and Silver Lizards Reside Peacefully at Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple

The ancient Sri Varadharaja Perumal temple management in Kancheepuram has denied rumors of missing golden and silver lizard idols. Claims surfaced during renovations, but temple officials affirm the untouched presence of the idols, historically linked to disciples of sage Gowthama transformed into lizards and blessed by Lord Vishnu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:59 IST
Golden and Silver Lizards Reside Peacefully at Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The management of Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram has denied allegations regarding the disappearance of golden and silver lizard idols etched on the ceiling.

The temple, a renowned Vaishnavite shrine, is historically significant, and touching these idols is a ritual for devotees seeking blessings.

Despite claims of their removal during renovations, officials assert the idols' presence and consider legal action against accusers. These lizard idols symbolize cursed disciples of sage Gowthama, who were later blessed by Lord Vishnu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power to the People: Workers Rally Against WAPDA Privatization

Power to the People: Workers Rally Against WAPDA Privatization

 Pakistan
2
Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

Impending Threat: Russian Tactical Maneuvers Against NATO

 Global
3
Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

 India
4
Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

Road Revamp: Critical Discussions Held on Panchkula's Troubled Highways

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025