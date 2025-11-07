Golden and Silver Lizards Reside Peacefully at Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple

The management of Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram has denied allegations regarding the disappearance of golden and silver lizard idols etched on the ceiling.

The temple, a renowned Vaishnavite shrine, is historically significant, and touching these idols is a ritual for devotees seeking blessings.

Despite claims of their removal during renovations, officials assert the idols' presence and consider legal action against accusers. These lizard idols symbolize cursed disciples of sage Gowthama, who were later blessed by Lord Vishnu.

