Vande Mataram: The Secular Anthem That Echoes Through India's Heart

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant hailed 'Vande Mataram' as India's heartbeat during an event marking its 150th anniversary. The song, written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, carries a powerful message of secularism and patriotism, remaining as relevant and inspiring today as it did during India's fight for independence.

Speaking at the Kala Academy auditorium in Panaji, Sawant urged youth to draw inspiration from the song's legacy, emphasizing its unifying influence across faiths. He described 'Vande Mataram' as an anthem against British rule that inspired many to sacrifice for the nation's freedom.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a year-long commemoration of the song's creation, unveiling a special stamp and coin. Chatterjee's iconic piece, originally published in 1882, continues to resonate deeply within the country's cultural and spiritual fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)