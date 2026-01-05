Prime Minister Modi Lauded by Hindu Seers for Somnath Temple Blogpost

Several Hindu seers have applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent blogpost on the Somnath temple, marking 1,000 years since its first destruction by Mahmud of Ghazni. They praised Modi's ongoing efforts in preserving Indian temples and emphasized his role in protecting Sanatan civilisation.

Seers shared their approval on social media, highlighting Modi's commitment to reviving historical and cultural sites. They reflected on the resilience of the Somnath temple, which was reconstructed with the help of national leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and commended Modi for igniting national pride.

Spiritual leaders, including Swami Avadheshanand Giri and Sri M, highlighted Modi's influence, likening him to Swami Vivekanand. His leadership is seen as pivotal to the flourishing of a prosperous Bharat and the safeguarding of the nation's spiritual heritage.