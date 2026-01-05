Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Vibrant Future at Gujarat Conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, aimed at boosting investment in Gujarat's manufacturing sector. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced this at a press conference. The event is part of a broader initiative leading up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:00 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Vibrant Future at Gujarat Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on January 11, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The event will be held at Marwari University in Rajkot, a crucial hub for Gujarat's manufacturing growth.

The conference aims to attract significant investment from both domestic and international sources. Rajkot has been designated as a prime engine for economic development within the state. The VGRC is part of a series preceding the larger Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2027.

Focus sectors for the VGRC in Kutch and Saurashtra include ceramics, engineering, and tourism among others. Previously, in Mehsana, the first conference saw the signing of 1,264 MoUs with a projected investment of Rs. 3.25 lakh crore. Rajkot's conference promises further investment and opportunity growth for local industrialists.

TRENDING

1
Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

Intruder Shatters Peace at VP JD Vance's Ohio Residence

 Global
2
U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

U.S. Operation in Venezuela Sparks Global Controversy

 Global
3
Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

Congress vs BJP: Battle Over Rural Employment Schemes

 India
4
Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

Maduro's Dramatic Capture: A Global Shockwave

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026