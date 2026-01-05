Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Vibrant Future at Gujarat Conference
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Rajkot, aimed at boosting investment in Gujarat's manufacturing sector. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced this at a press conference. The event is part of a broader initiative leading up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on January 11, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The event will be held at Marwari University in Rajkot, a crucial hub for Gujarat's manufacturing growth.
The conference aims to attract significant investment from both domestic and international sources. Rajkot has been designated as a prime engine for economic development within the state. The VGRC is part of a series preceding the larger Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2027.
Focus sectors for the VGRC in Kutch and Saurashtra include ceramics, engineering, and tourism among others. Previously, in Mehsana, the first conference saw the signing of 1,264 MoUs with a projected investment of Rs. 3.25 lakh crore. Rajkot's conference promises further investment and opportunity growth for local industrialists.
