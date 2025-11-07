Sikkim Chief Minister Honors 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized the sanctity of 'Vande Mataram', describing it as a key symbol of India's struggle for independence.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song's 150th anniversary is being marked, highlighting its role in mobilizing Indians.

Tamang called on citizens to join a nationwide commemoration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the song's legacy of unity and strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)