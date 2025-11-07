Sikkim Chief Minister Honors 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'
'Vande Mataram', celebrated for its role in India's freedom movement, is lauded by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, it marks 150 years. Tamang urges participation in a nationwide commemoration initiated by Prime Minister Modi to honor its enduring spirit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:47 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang emphasized the sanctity of 'Vande Mataram', describing it as a key symbol of India's struggle for independence.
Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song's 150th anniversary is being marked, highlighting its role in mobilizing Indians.
Tamang called on citizens to join a nationwide commemoration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrating the song's legacy of unity and strength.
