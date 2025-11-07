Celebrating 150 Years of "Vande Mataram": A Harmonious Tribute

On Friday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the unifying power of the national song "Vande Mataram" during its 150th anniversary celebration. He urged the nation to uphold the song's ideals of patriotism and unity.

The Raj Bhavan's online post commemorated the Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the song in 1875 on Akshaya Navami, marking it as a pillar of India's cultural heritage.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the song's historic importance in the fight for independence and its enduring influence on Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)