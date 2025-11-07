Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of "Vande Mataram": A Harmonious Tribute

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlights the unifying spirit of the national song "Vande Mataram" on its 150th anniversary. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song symbolizes patriotism and national unity. Former chief minister N Biren Singh also praised the song for inspiring India's independence movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:56 IST
Celebrating 150 Years of "Vande Mataram": A Harmonious Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla emphasized the unifying power of the national song "Vande Mataram" during its 150th anniversary celebration. He urged the nation to uphold the song's ideals of patriotism and unity.

The Raj Bhavan's online post commemorated the Bengali novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, who wrote the song in 1875 on Akshaya Navami, marking it as a pillar of India's cultural heritage.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh echoed similar sentiments, acknowledging the song's historic importance in the fight for independence and its enduring influence on Indian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

High Voter Turnout Exemplifies Bihar's Confidence in NDA

 India
2
Rising Dangers: The E-Bike Threat to Young Riders in Australia

Rising Dangers: The E-Bike Threat to Young Riders in Australia

 Australia
3
Supreme Court Mandates Stray Dog Removal: Addressing Public Safety Concerns

Supreme Court Mandates Stray Dog Removal: Addressing Public Safety Concerns

 India
4
Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025