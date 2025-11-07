Vande Mataram: 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance

In a significant moment for India's cultural heritage, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the enduring legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram' as it celebrated its 150th anniversary on Friday.

Speaking during the commemorations, Chief Minister Naidu noted that 'Vande Mataram' is more than just a song; it has served as a slogan of patriotism that has resonated through countless generations. This anthem has not only inspired freedom rallies but also echoed in school assemblies, reflecting a spirit of unity and devotion to the nation.

Bankimchandra Chatterji's creation, described by Naidu as a hymn of unity and courage, continues to inspire with its timeless message, honoring our motherland and its rich legacy of patriotic fervor.

