Left Menu

Vande Mataram: 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes the significance of 'Vande Mataram' as the national song celebrates its 150th anniversary. Described as a timeless slogan of patriotism, the song has inspired generations in freedom rallies and school assemblies, uniting the nation with pride and devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:30 IST
Vande Mataram: 150 Years of Patriotic Resonance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant moment for India's cultural heritage, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the enduring legacy of the national song 'Vande Mataram' as it celebrated its 150th anniversary on Friday.

Speaking during the commemorations, Chief Minister Naidu noted that 'Vande Mataram' is more than just a song; it has served as a slogan of patriotism that has resonated through countless generations. This anthem has not only inspired freedom rallies but also echoed in school assemblies, reflecting a spirit of unity and devotion to the nation.

Bankimchandra Chatterji's creation, described by Naidu as a hymn of unity and courage, continues to inspire with its timeless message, honoring our motherland and its rich legacy of patriotic fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

 India
2
TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

TMC Challenges Electoral Roll Instructions in West Bengal

 India
3
Pentagon's Procurement Overhaul: A New Era in Defense Acquisition

Pentagon's Procurement Overhaul: A New Era in Defense Acquisition

 Global
4
Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

Maldives Elevates Defense Capabilities with New Air Corps

 Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025