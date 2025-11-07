Left Menu

Gouri G Kishan Takes a Stand Against Body Shaming

Actress Gouri G Kishan confronted a YouTuber for a derogatory question about her weight at a film press conference, garnering widespread support. The Chennai Press Club condemned the YouTuber's behavior as the actress emphasized that body weight concerns are irrelevant to talent and constitute body shaming.

Actress
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Gouri G Kishan publicly addressed a YouTuber during a press conference for her Tamil film ''Others'' on November 6, following a derogatory question about her weight. Her reaction has taken social media by storm, with numerous personalities voicing their support.

The Chennai Press Club expressed strong disapproval of the behavior exhibited by the YouTuber. Gouri, who is recognized for her contributions to Tamil and Malayalam cinema, emphasized the irrelevance of her weight to her professionalism and artistic talent.

In the video that circulated widely online, Gouri firmly responded, questioning the relevance of her weight to her work. She labeled the inquiry as body shaming, firmly stating, ''My weight is my choice and it does not concern my talent.''

(With inputs from agencies.)

