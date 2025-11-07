Goa Welcomes Charter Flights: A Boost to Tourism

Charter flights from the United Kingdom for the winter season have started arriving in Goa, heralding the beginning of direct flights from Manchester and London Gatwick to Manohar International Airport in Mopa, officials announced on Friday.

The initial charter flight from Manchester landed on Wednesday with 282 passengers, followed by another from London Gatwick on Thursday, bringing in 288 passengers, according to a senior tourism department official.

According to State Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte, the launch of the charter season by TUI Airways highlights Goa's enduring appeal among UK tourists. Officials aim to offer culturally rich experiences while fostering sustainable growth and community development. State Tourism Director Kedar Naik emphasized that this move further solidifies Goa's status as a premier long-haul destination.

