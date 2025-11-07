Left Menu

Goa Welcomes Charter Flights: A Boost to Tourism

The commencement of charter flights from the UK to Goa marks a significant boost for tourism. With arrivals from Manchester and London Gatwick at Manohar International Airport, the initiative enhances international access, promoting cultural exchange and community-centred tourism. This development strengthens Goa's position as a sought-after long-haul destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Charter flights from the United Kingdom for the winter season have started arriving in Goa, heralding the beginning of direct flights from Manchester and London Gatwick to Manohar International Airport in Mopa, officials announced on Friday.

The initial charter flight from Manchester landed on Wednesday with 282 passengers, followed by another from London Gatwick on Thursday, bringing in 288 passengers, according to a senior tourism department official.

According to State Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte, the launch of the charter season by TUI Airways highlights Goa's enduring appeal among UK tourists. Officials aim to offer culturally rich experiences while fostering sustainable growth and community development. State Tourism Director Kedar Naik emphasized that this move further solidifies Goa's status as a premier long-haul destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

