Empowered Futures: Young Women Shaping Modern India

The dynamic energy of young women is propelling India's progress, declared Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during the launch of 'Symphoria 2025' at St Bede's College.

He urged students to believe in themselves, dream without limits, and become catalysts for social change. Women's empowerment, he stressed, extends beyond seizing opportunities and involves realizing one's innate strengths and capabilities.

Praising Renuka Thakur's role in India's Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 victory, Shukla expressed pride in the leadership shown by daughters of Himachal Pradesh across various fields.