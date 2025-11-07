Empowered Futures: Young Women Shaping Modern India
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla praised young women as key drivers of India's future at St Bede's College cultural fest. He emphasized women's empowerment as essential for social transformation and commended India's Women’s Cricket World Cup win, highlighting the contributions of Himachal's Renuka Thakur.
The dynamic energy of young women is propelling India's progress, declared Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla during the launch of 'Symphoria 2025' at St Bede's College.
He urged students to believe in themselves, dream without limits, and become catalysts for social change. Women's empowerment, he stressed, extends beyond seizing opportunities and involves realizing one's innate strengths and capabilities.
Praising Renuka Thakur's role in India's Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 victory, Shukla expressed pride in the leadership shown by daughters of Himachal Pradesh across various fields.
