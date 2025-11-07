Left Menu

Delhi's Heritage Sites to Host Unforgettable Weddings and Events

Delhi government plans to open historical sites for weddings and cultural events. Monuments, including Mutiny Memorial and Dara Shikoh Library, are shortlisted. The initiative, backed by a public-private partnership model, includes extra security measures. The scheme aims to provide GST relaxations on booking fees, enhancing public access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:17 IST
Delhi's Heritage Sites to Host Unforgettable Weddings and Events
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The historic city of Delhi is set to become a much sought-after destination for weddings and cultural events. The city government is embarking on an initiative to open its iconic historical sites to such occasions.

An official has revealed that several monuments, including the Mutiny Memorial and the Dara Shikoh Library, have been shortlisted under this new scheme. The project envisages a public-private partnership model to facilitate the hosting of cultural and private events at around 80 monuments.

Emphasizing preservation, the government plans to implement stringent security measures to safeguard heritage sites. Additionally, there may be GST relaxations on booking fees to encourage public use. Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized efforts to enhance accessibility and infrastructure at these sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCI Clears Major Merger in CarDekho Owner Group

CCI Clears Major Merger in CarDekho Owner Group

 India
2
African Fighters in Ukraine: Behind Enemy Lines

African Fighters in Ukraine: Behind Enemy Lines

 Ukraine
3
Soomin Lee Leads at Moutai Singapore Open Amidst Fierce Competition

Soomin Lee Leads at Moutai Singapore Open Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Bajaj Auto's Profits Surge by 53% Amid Export Boom

Bajaj Auto's Profits Surge by 53% Amid Export Boom

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025