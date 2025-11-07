Delhi's Heritage Sites to Host Unforgettable Weddings and Events

The historic city of Delhi is set to become a much sought-after destination for weddings and cultural events. The city government is embarking on an initiative to open its iconic historical sites to such occasions.

An official has revealed that several monuments, including the Mutiny Memorial and the Dara Shikoh Library, have been shortlisted under this new scheme. The project envisages a public-private partnership model to facilitate the hosting of cultural and private events at around 80 monuments.

Emphasizing preservation, the government plans to implement stringent security measures to safeguard heritage sites. Additionally, there may be GST relaxations on booking fees to encourage public use. Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized efforts to enhance accessibility and infrastructure at these sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)