Streaming Giants Shake Up Entertainment World with Bold Moves

In the entertainment industry, Paramount+ and Professional Bull Riders ink a five-year streaming deal for 'Unleash the Beast.' Warner Bros Discovery faces potential sales after reporting significant losses, while Netflix unveils a new viewer metric reaching 190 million globally, reflecting its advertising expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:27 IST
Paramount+ and Professional Bull Riders have entered a landmark agreement to stream 'Unleash the Beast,' the premier series in bull riding competitions. Set to premiere in December, the series showcases the top 35 bull riders worldwide striving for championship glory and is currently aired on CBS Sports.

Warner Bros Discovery reported a significant quarterly loss attributed to stagnation in its streaming sectors and diminishing returns from its cable TV offerings. Despite this, the company's stock has nearly doubled this year as it considers potential sales or operational splits.

Netflix is making strides with its newly introduced metric, where ads now reach 190 million monthly active viewers globally. This move is part of Netflix's strategic expansion into advertising and gaming, although both areas have yet to significantly boost revenue, according to market analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

