National Green Tribunal Criticizes MCD Over Tree Pruning Mismanagement

The National Green Tribunal has criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for not adhering to tree pruning regulations in Paschim Vihar. The tribunal highlighted that despite contractual obligations, MCD cannot evade responsibilities, citing violations of the Delhi High Court’s orders on unauthorized pruning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:33 IST
The National Green Tribunal has taken the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to task, labeling it 'irresponsible' for its lack of oversight on tree pruning in the capital city.

A bench consisting of Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel reviewed the allegations of illegal tree lopping and pollarding in Paschim Vihar, a district in West Delhi. With over 250 trees reportedly affected, the tribunal emphasized the gravity of the situation by pointing out the MCD's claim of relinquishing control to its contractors.

The tribunal noted that the MCD's stance did not align with established legal provisions that require strict adherence to tree management orders. As corrective measures, the tribunal ordered MCD to comply with recommendations to plant 1,000 new saplings. This is to be executed within a set timeframe, with a financial penalty imposed for compliance delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

