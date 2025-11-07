Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Adventure Tourism: A Call for Sustainable Growth

The Adventure Tour Operators Association of Himachal Pradesh (ATOAHP) advocates for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism practices to promote the state as a leading adventure destination. Collaborative efforts with the government are emphasized to ensure the development of the industry while preserving the region's natural beauty.

The Adventure Tour Operators Association of Himachal Pradesh (ATOAHP) has made an urgent call for the adoption of sustainable tourism practices to enhance the state's standing as a premier destination for adventure seekers.

During its annual general meeting in Manali, ATOHP emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts with the government to elevate Himachal Pradesh's adventure tourism industry. The association is focusing on curbing unregulated activities and promoting eco-friendly tourism.

Vishal Thakur, President of ATOAHP, highlighted the state's potential with its numerous trekking trails and reaffirmed the association's commitment to responsible tourism practices and industry growth through training programs and infrastructure development.

