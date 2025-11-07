Bollywood Mourns the Loss of Beloved Family Unifier Zarine Khan

Film industry stalwart Zarine Khan, recognized for her family unifying role, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy cherished by loved ones. Akbar Khan, her brother-in-law and close friend, praised her warmth and vivacious nature, expressing the deep void her absence leaves.

Akbar Khan shared fond memories of gatherings orchestrated by Zarine, recalling her as the 'pillar of strength' during family reunions. Highlighting her unifying influence, he paid emotional tribute, revealing the profound impact of her loss on husband Sanjay Khan, despite his stoic demeanor.

The loss resonated beyond Bollywood, as political figures like Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah offered condolences. Notables such as Hrithik Roshan and Bobby Deol joined family members at her Juhu Crematorium funeral, marking their respect for the beloved Khan family figurehead.