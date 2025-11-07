Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Transformation: Wellness Takes Center Stage

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism Policy 2022 is calling for wellness centres, blending spiritual culture with modern health practices. This initiative aims to boost tourism and entrepreneurship, highlighting AYUSH therapies. Entrepreneurs receive incentives, and wellness tourism is linked to spiritual sites, fostering employment in healing and hospitality sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has launched an initiative under its Tourism Policy 2022 to establish wellness centres and resorts in the state. The move seeks to promote holistic health and offer fresh opportunities in tourism and entrepreneurship.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh expressed confidence in Uttar Pradesh's potential to become a hub for health and rejuvenation tourism, citing the increasing popularity of wellness lifestyles. The policy is designed to merge the state's spiritual identity with modern wellness practices.

Entrepreneurs setting up these centres will gain from various incentives such as financial support and operational exemptions. By integrating wellness with spirituality, the state aims to elevate its tourism profile and create significant employment in healing and hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

