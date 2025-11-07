Left Menu

Polish Woman Jailed for Harassment in Madeleine McCann Case

A Polish woman, Julia Wandelt, was sentenced to six months in prison for harassing the family of missing British girl Madeleine McCann, whom she falsely claimed to be. Despite being acquitted of stalking and with no familial link, Wandelt was charged with harassment and received a sentence she has already served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:26 IST
Julia Wandelt, a Polish woman, has been sentenced to six months in jail after being found guilty of harassing the family of Madeleine McCann, the British girl who went missing in 2007. The Leicester Crown Court cleared Wandelt of stalking charges but ruled she harassed the family from June 2022.

Scientific evidence indicated Wandelt was not related to the McCanns, yet she claimed to be their missing daughter, causing distress, particularly to Kate McCann. Wanda and her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, were acquitted of stalking, but Wandelt was convicted of harassment and served her time in custody.

Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine's parents, expressed no satisfaction with the verdict and asked anyone with information about Madeleine's disappearance to aid the police. The family, still searching for answers, appreciates those who respect their ordeal and seek justice for their daughter.

