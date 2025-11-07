Delhi Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Grand Festivities
The 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' was celebrated in Delhi with cultural events, exhibitions, and initiatives aimed at promoting national service. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced plans to enhance the NCC and addressed Delhi's environmental challenges. The celebrations highlighted the song's historical significance since its composition by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
Delhi marked the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' with a series of cultural and educational events showcasing its historical and cultural significance. The capital was abuzz with activities taking place from the Delhi Legislative Assembly to local schools.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood attended an event at the NCC Directorate, announcing an expansion of the National Cadet Corps. He emphasized the need for youth engagement in nation-building while spotlighting the song's legacy as a symbol of resistance during India's freedom struggle.
The celebrations also drew attention to Delhi's environmental issues. Sood urged collective action to tackle pollution, waste management, and traffic problems, aligning these efforts with the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' as a catalyst for future progress.
