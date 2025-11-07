Future of San Siro: Milan's Bold New Stadium Vision

Milan's iconic San Siro stadium is on track for a massive transformation, with local football clubs aiming for completion by 2030. The goal is to have the new, state-of-the-art facility ready for the 2032 European Championship, despite concerns about Italy's notoriously slow bureaucratic processes.

Inter Milan president Giuseppe Marotta voiced these concerns at the Football Business Forum in Milan. He highlighted that while 50 stadiums have been built across Europe in the past 15 years, Italy has only managed to modernize three, attributing the sluggish pace to bureaucratic hurdles.

Owned by American firms, both clubs envision not only a world-class football arena but also a thriving epicenter of daily activity. From concerts and conferences to museum tours and restaurants, the new San Siro could be a major revenue generator, slated to inject significant financial capital into the local economy.