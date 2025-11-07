Left Menu

Breach of Protocol at Jagannath Temple: Tighter Security Demanded

A visitor was detained for carrying a hidden camera inside Jagannath Temple. Repeated security breaches led to the suspension of three servitors. Temple authorities and devotees are calling for stricter security measures to prevent unauthorized activities within the sacred premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:57 IST
Breach of Protocol at Jagannath Temple: Tighter Security Demanded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devotee was detained at Jagannath Temple for using spectacles fitted with hidden cameras, violating a strict ban on photography. This marks the fifth such incident, highlighting recurring security challenges faced by temple authorities.

Another visitor, Shankar Mishra, from Jajpur district, illegally accessed the sanctum sanctorum dressed as a servitor. Police expressed difficulty in distinguishing unauthorized individuals impersonating temple staff, calling for better identification systems.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has responded by suspending three servitors for misconduct, including improper ritual conduct and clashes over devotees' offerings. There is growing demand for a robust legal framework to uphold the sanctity of the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

India's Tough Stand on Pharma Standards: No More Time for Compliance

 Global
2
Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Admission of Guilt'

Panjab University Autonomy Restored: AAP Criticizes BJP's Retraction as 'Adm...

 India
3
Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdown

Sentiment Slump: How U.S. Consumer Confidence Affected by Government Shutdow...

 Global
4
Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

Sanctions Lifted: U.S. Eases Restrictions on Syrian Leaders

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025