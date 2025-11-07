Breach of Protocol at Jagannath Temple: Tighter Security Demanded

A devotee was detained at Jagannath Temple for using spectacles fitted with hidden cameras, violating a strict ban on photography. This marks the fifth such incident, highlighting recurring security challenges faced by temple authorities.

Another visitor, Shankar Mishra, from Jajpur district, illegally accessed the sanctum sanctorum dressed as a servitor. Police expressed difficulty in distinguishing unauthorized individuals impersonating temple staff, calling for better identification systems.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has responded by suspending three servitors for misconduct, including improper ritual conduct and clashes over devotees' offerings. There is growing demand for a robust legal framework to uphold the sanctity of the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)