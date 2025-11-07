Celebrating Birsa Munda: A Tribute to the Tribal Icon's Legacy
Madhya Pradesh will honor the legacy of tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, November 15. The event will feature cultural celebrations, processions, and tributes, with prominent leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining virtually. Birsa Munda is revered for his fight against British rule and his social reforms.
Madhya Pradesh is set to celebrate the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15 with a series of events, as announced by Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal. This significant occasion highlights the state's rich tribal heritage, comprising the largest tribal community in India.
The celebrations will include Janajatiya Gaurav Yatras, which span multiple days starting November 11 across 47 tribal-dominated segments in 24 districts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually join the concluding ceremonies on November 15, underscoring the importance of Birsa Munda's legacy.
Birsa Munda, venerated as 'Dharti Aba', led a remarkable life of just 25 years, during which he fiercely opposed British colonial rule and advocated social reforms. The commemorations will feature tribal pride conventions, cultural events, and the recognition of talented tribal personalities, reflecting Munda's enduring influence.
