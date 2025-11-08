Kendrick Lamar Leads Grammy Nominations, Faces Tough Competition

For the second consecutive year, rapper Kendrick Lamar stands at the forefront of Grammy nominations with an impressive nine nods, surpassing pop icon Lady Gaga's seven. Both Lamar's 'GNX' and Gaga's 'MAYHEM' are in the running for the esteemed Album of the Year award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

While neither artist has clinched the highly sought-after trophy in past attempts, they now face robust competition from other notable nominees such as Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, and Tyler, the Creator. Notably absent this year is Taylor Swift's latest work due to timing constraints on eligibility.

The ceremony, set to glitter in Los Angeles on February 1, will also showcase a variety of artists vying for the best new artist and song categories, promising an exciting event for the industry's top honors. Grammy winners are selected by 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.