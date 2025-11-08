Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar Leads Grammy Nominations, Faces Tough Competition

Kendrick Lamar has garnered nine Grammy nominations, leading this year's contenders. His album 'GNX' is vying for the Album of the Year award against fellow artist Lady Gaga's 'MAYHEM'. Despite previous nominations, neither has won in this prestigious category. The 2026 Grammy Awards will be held in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 01:34 IST
Kendrick Lamar Leads Grammy Nominations, Faces Tough Competition
Kendrick Lamar

For the second consecutive year, rapper Kendrick Lamar stands at the forefront of Grammy nominations with an impressive nine nods, surpassing pop icon Lady Gaga's seven. Both Lamar's 'GNX' and Gaga's 'MAYHEM' are in the running for the esteemed Album of the Year award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

While neither artist has clinched the highly sought-after trophy in past attempts, they now face robust competition from other notable nominees such as Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, and Tyler, the Creator. Notably absent this year is Taylor Swift's latest work due to timing constraints on eligibility.

The ceremony, set to glitter in Los Angeles on February 1, will also showcase a variety of artists vying for the best new artist and song categories, promising an exciting event for the industry's top honors. Grammy winners are selected by 15,000 voting members of the Recording Academy.

TRENDING

1
Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

Lando Norris Takes Pole in Sao Paulo, Extends F1 Championship Lead

 Global
2
The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

The Double Helix's Twisting Legacy: James Watson's Life and Controversies

 United States
3
Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

Battle Over Pathogen Sharing Threatens Global Health Equity

 Global
4
Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025