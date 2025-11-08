Entertainment Giants Face Turmoil Amid Streaming Wars

YouTube is actively negotiating with Disney to reinstate the entertainment giant's networks on its YouTube TV service. The discussions come after YouTube accused Disney of seeking exorbitant rates. Disney insists discussions are ongoing despite no deal being reached before a major sports weekend.

Warner Bros Discovery revealed an unexpected loss for the quarter caused by underperformance in its streaming services and a fading cable-TV segment. Despite these challenges, the company's stock experienced a modest rise, fueled by potential sales or structural changes aimed at reviving profitability.

In other entertainment industry news, the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards have been announced, spotlighting competitors in key categories such as Record of the Year, amidst ongoing industry changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)