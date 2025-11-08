Entertainment Giants Face Turmoil Amid Streaming Wars
YouTube is in discussions with Disney to restore its networks, which were removed from YouTube TV over rate disputes. Meanwhile, Warner Bros Discovery reported higher-than-expected losses due to weak streaming growth and plans to potentially sell or split its operations. Grammy nominations for 2026 were also announced.
YouTube is actively negotiating with Disney to reinstate the entertainment giant's networks on its YouTube TV service. The discussions come after YouTube accused Disney of seeking exorbitant rates. Disney insists discussions are ongoing despite no deal being reached before a major sports weekend.
Warner Bros Discovery revealed an unexpected loss for the quarter caused by underperformance in its streaming services and a fading cable-TV segment. Despite these challenges, the company's stock experienced a modest rise, fueled by potential sales or structural changes aimed at reviving profitability.
In other entertainment industry news, the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards have been announced, spotlighting competitors in key categories such as Record of the Year, amidst ongoing industry changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YouTube
- Disney
- Warner Bros
- streaming
- Grammy Awards
- entertainment
- networks
- deals
- loss
- nominations
ALSO READ
Streaming Giants Shake Up Entertainment World with Bold Moves
Streaming Giants Shake Up Entertainment with Strategic Moves
ED Raids Uncover Massive Offshore Hawala Networks
Entertainment Streaming Battle Intensifies: Paramount+, Warner Bros, Netflix Updates
Streaming Giants Shake Up Entertainment: New Deals and Metrics