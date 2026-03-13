INNIX Unveils Revolutionary Home Entertainment Tech at AWE 2026

At the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026, Dreame Technology's luxury brand, INNIX, revealed its revolutionary home entertainment lineup. These include a suite of TVs and home cinema solutions boasting groundbreaking innovations in display and audio technologies aimed at creating superior immersive experiences in premium audiovisual environments.

Among the highlights is the INNIX Aura Mini LED R8000 series, featuring a world-first Dynamic Sound Engine. This breakthrough links acoustic and mechanical structures, allowing sound to evolve as the TV morphs. Accompanying advances include vibrant color accuracy via the RGB Mini LED technology and a sleek, kinetic design inspired by gallery aesthetics.

INNIX also introduced a 136-inch Micro LED wall for high contrast and longevity, and a scalable home cinema projection system deploying RGB laser illumination. These cutting-edge offerings are integrated with Dreame's AI technologies, enhancing user experience and connectivity across all home entertainment platforms.

