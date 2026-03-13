Left Menu

INNIX Unveils Revolutionary Home Entertainment Tech at AWE 2026

Dreame Technology's luxury brand, INNIX, showcased innovative TV and home cinema solutions at AWE 2026. Key advancements include a dynamic sound engine, RGB Mini LED, quantum dot technology, and a Micro LED wall. These breakthroughs promise unmatched immersive experiences, targeting premium audiovisual spaces with cutting-edge AI integrations and sleek designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:54 IST
INNIX Unveils Revolutionary Home Entertainment Tech at AWE 2026
  • Country:
  • China

At the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026, Dreame Technology's luxury brand, INNIX, revealed its revolutionary home entertainment lineup. These include a suite of TVs and home cinema solutions boasting groundbreaking innovations in display and audio technologies aimed at creating superior immersive experiences in premium audiovisual environments.

Among the highlights is the INNIX Aura Mini LED R8000 series, featuring a world-first Dynamic Sound Engine. This breakthrough links acoustic and mechanical structures, allowing sound to evolve as the TV morphs. Accompanying advances include vibrant color accuracy via the RGB Mini LED technology and a sleek, kinetic design inspired by gallery aesthetics.

INNIX also introduced a 136-inch Micro LED wall for high contrast and longevity, and a scalable home cinema projection system deploying RGB laser illumination. These cutting-edge offerings are integrated with Dreame's AI technologies, enhancing user experience and connectivity across all home entertainment platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026