Lucas Bravo to feature in 'A Murder Uncorked'

Actor Lucas Bravo, best known for his role in Emily in Paris, is set to join the star cast of the upcoming film A Murder Uncorked.According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the actor will feature alongside Emma Roberts. Besides A Murder Uncorked, Bravo will also feature in Turn Up the Sun, a thriller film written and directed by Jamie Adams.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-11-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 11:29 IST
Actor Lucas Bravo, best known for his role in ''Emily in Paris'', is set to join the star cast of the upcoming film ''A Murder Uncorked''.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the actor will feature alongside Emma Roberts. The romantic comedy will be directed by Ari Sandel from a script by Karen McCullah.

The film revolves around ''Derek, who has recently inherited a prestigious Napa Valley winery, where he meets Nikki, a recently fired TV actress working as a waitress in a restaurant he is dining at. ''With sparks immediately flying, Derek offers Nikki a dream job working at the winery. But when a murder rocks the winery, the police suspect Derek and it is up to he and Nikki to find the real murderer and keep their budding romance alive.'' Bravo will essay the role of Derek in the film, which is based on the seven-book murder mystery romance series by author Michele Scott.

The production of the film is set to start in 2026. Besides ''A Murder Uncorked'', Bravo will also feature in ''Turn Up the Sun'', a thriller film written and directed by Jamie Adams. It has James McAvoy alongside the actor.

