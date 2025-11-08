Priyanka Chopra lends 'desi' twist to classic song ‘Last Christmas’ for Gurinder Chadha’s new movie

Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made a comeback to singing with a ''desi'' version of the classic song ''Last Christmas'' which is set to be featured in filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's upcoming film ''Christmas Karma''.

The film, a Bollywood musical-inspired adaptation of the Charles Dickens 1843 novella ''A Christmas Carol'', is set to release in India on December 12 through PVRINOX Pictures.

"Gurinder Chadha has been one of the very few stalwarts in entertainment that has championed stories of the Indian diaspora globally and consistently with absolute authenticity and heart.

''She is a dear friend and I am so happy to support her in my little way in 'Christmas Karma'. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us, resonates with audiences," the actor said in a statement.

As a singer, Priyanka is known for globally-popular singles such as ''In My City'', featuring will.i.am, and the dance hit ''Exotic''. She later released the EDM track ''Young and Free'' and also sang ''Chaoro'' for her film Mary Kom.

''Last Christmas'' was originally released in 1984 by the British pop duo Wham! and is considered one of the most widely loved holiday songs of all time. It was written and recorded by the late musician George Michael, who had also featured in the music video along with collaborator Andrew Ridgeley.

Chadha, known for films such as ''Bend It Like Beckham'', ''Bride and Prejudice'' and ''Blinded By The Light'', said she was grateful to George Michael's estate for allowing a new take on the evergreen song.

"I am the biggest George Michael fan, and frankly who isn't, so I am very grateful to his estate for allowing us to put our own unique twist on his classic Christmas song. When I called my mate Priyanka Chopra Jonas to sing our fun Hindi version, she kindly stepped in to support me and the film with her beautiful take on 'Last Christmas'… I hope he will enjoy this track in heaven and all his fans around the world will sing along to the catchy Hindi vibe!" she said.

''Christmas Karma'' stars ''The Big Bang Theory'' actor Kunal Nayyar as Mr. Sood, a modern-day Scrooge guided by the three Ghosts of Christmas played by Eva Longoria, Billy Porter and Boy George. The cast also includes Leo Suter, Pixie Lott, Charithra Chandran, Danny Dyer and Hugh Bonneville.

The film's soundtrack blends gospel, bhangra, Christmas carols, rap and pop, and features performances by Gary Barlow, Chopra Jonas, Porter, Shaznay Lewis, Lott, Boy George and Malkit Singh, with contributions from musicians and producers including Nitin Sawhney, Ben Cullum, Panjabi MC and Hilmi Jaidin.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said the studio was "enthralled" to bring ''Christmas Karma'' to Indian audiences.

''It's such a fun, feel-good film with performances to remember, and Priyanka's desi version of 'Last Christmas' just makes it even more special. Gurinder has created something truly joyful for Indian audiences to enjoy together this holiday season,'' he added.

Anushka Shah, CEO of Civic Studios, said Chopra's involvement added to the film's global yet distinctly Indian spirit.

"Priyanka Chopra as the OG Desi Girl lending her voice to this classic Christmas song is the perfect East meets West bridge… truly a film with an Indian flavour for the world, and why as Civic Studios we chose to back it," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)