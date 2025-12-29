Left Menu

Congress Rift Deepens: Priyanka vs Rahul

The BJP alleged an internal split in the Congress party into factions favoring Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. This division is purportedly fueled by dissatisfaction with Rahul's leadership. The BJP claims this divide is evident through intra-party criticisms and differing stances on the BJP and RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:19 IST
Congress Rift Deepens: Priyanka vs Rahul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged a split in the Congress, highlighting growing divisions between factions supporting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi. According to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, this rift reflects a broader dissatisfaction with Rahul's leadership within the Congress.

The BJP's claims follow a pattern of accusations that Rahul Gandhi is increasingly isolated, both politically and within his own party, as high-profile Congress voices, like senior leader Digvijaya Singh, show support for rival factions. Poonawalla asserts this split is a sign of deeper turmoil within the party.

Adding fuel to the fire, remarks from senior Congress figures continue to highlight the schism. Salman Khurshid, in defense of Digvijaya Singh's earlier praise for the BJP's organizational prowess, insists on Congress's independence from the RSS ideology, intensifying the internal conflict within the party.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

 India
2
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

 Australia
3
Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025