Congress Rift Deepens: Priyanka vs Rahul

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged a split in the Congress, highlighting growing divisions between factions supporting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Rahul Gandhi. According to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, this rift reflects a broader dissatisfaction with Rahul's leadership within the Congress.

The BJP's claims follow a pattern of accusations that Rahul Gandhi is increasingly isolated, both politically and within his own party, as high-profile Congress voices, like senior leader Digvijaya Singh, show support for rival factions. Poonawalla asserts this split is a sign of deeper turmoil within the party.

Adding fuel to the fire, remarks from senior Congress figures continue to highlight the schism. Salman Khurshid, in defense of Digvijaya Singh's earlier praise for the BJP's organizational prowess, insists on Congress's independence from the RSS ideology, intensifying the internal conflict within the party.