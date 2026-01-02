MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Action Against Misuse of AI on Social Media Platforms

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed serious concerns over alleged exploitation of artificial intelligence on social media platforms which is compromising the privacy of women. Writing to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chaturvedi highlighted the posting of objectionable images of women via fake accounts powered by AI, terming it a severe breach of privacy.

Chaturvedi criticized the misuse of AI, especially the Al Grok feature on platform X, where users employ fake accounts to alter women's images inappropriately. She condemns the platform's role in enabling such activities, which she describes as unethical and criminal, emphasizing the urgent need for regulatory intervention.

The MP urged the ministry to act decisively against such platforms and implement strong safeguards to protect women's online dignity. Highlighting these actions as criminal, she insists that India cannot passively witness the public violation of women's dignity under the guise of innovation, calling for immediate governmental intervention to ensure accountability and deterrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)