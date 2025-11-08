Left Menu

LG meets Thiksey Rinpoche, discusses Ladakh's development roadmap

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:17 IST
LG meets Thiksey Rinpoche, discusses Ladakh's development roadmap
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta met prominent Buddhist spiritual leader Thiksey Rinpoche here on Saturday and discussed the development roadmap of the region with him, an official said.

The meeting between the two took place on the sidelines of the annual Thiksey Gustor festival at the historic Thiksey monastery -- a vibrant celebration that upholds Ladakh's timeless spiritual and cultural heritage, the official said.

Accompanied by his wife, Bindu Gupta, the LG attended the festival that is renowned for its sacred masked dances (Chhams) and ancient monastic rituals, symbolising the victory of good over evil and spreading a universal message of peace, harmony and compassion, the official said.

''Gupta met his eminence, Thiksey Rinpoche, and received his blessings for lasting peace, prosperity and development in Ladakh,'' he added.

The LG also interacted with community members and spoke about Ladakh's developmental priorities, emphasising environmental preservation, safeguarding cultural heritage and empowering youngsters through education and innovation.

Gupta observed that monastic festivals like Thiksey Gustor are living testaments to Ladakh's rich cultural and spiritual legacy, embodying centuries-old traditions, beliefs and social values.

''The vibrant culture of Ladakh, deeply rooted in Tibetan Buddhism, is a living tradition that touches every visitor to this land. Festivals like Thiksey Gustor are not mere spectacles -- they are soulful expressions of our heritage and the enduring wisdom of our ancestors,'' he said.

The LG underlined the pivotal role of monasteries in sustaining Ladakh's identity, noting that they serve as centres of faith, education and community life.

''Monks not only embody but also impart the teachings of Lord Buddha -- of ahimsa (non-violence), compassion and moral discipline -- guiding the society toward harmony and self-awareness. Monasteries are the spiritual heartbeats of Ladakh, nurturing peace and collective consciousness,'' he said.

The Thiksey Gustor festival attracts devotees, pilgrims and visitors from across the region and beyond, offering an immersive spiritual experience through its mesmerising masked dances, intricate sand mandalas and profound symbolic rituals -- celebrating the eternal triumph of light over darkness, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Russian nuclear test

UPDATE 1-Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Ru...

 Global
2
Sebi warns people against investing in digital gold products

Sebi warns people against investing in digital gold products

 India
3
Assam Rifles Half Marathon on December 14

Assam Rifles Half Marathon on December 14

 India
4
NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athawale

NDA to get benefit from record polling in Bihar, claims Union minister Athaw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025